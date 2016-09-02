French customs find record 51kg of crystal meth in breakfast cereal

PARIS: French customs on Friday announced the seizure of a record 51 kilos (112 pounds) of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of breakfast cereal.

“The merchandise is estimated to be worth 3.8 million euros ($4.3 million) on the illegal retail market,” according to a customs statement.

Customs officers at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport checking cartons containing bags of cereal en route from Cameroon to Malaysia on Tuesday night found them to be “unusually heavy”, the statement said.

They found the crystalline drug, a strong stimulant, in 40 of 70 bags.