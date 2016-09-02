England beat Pakistan in 4th ODI, lead series 4-0

LEEDS: England beat Pakistan by four wickets to win the fourth one-day international at Headingley on Thursday and so go 4-0 up in the five-match series.

England, chasing a target of 248, finished on 252 for six with 12 balls to spare.

They were in trouble at 72 for four before a fifth-wicket stand of 103 between Ben Stokes (69) and Jonny Bairstow (61) got their innings back on track.

Moeen Ali (45 not out) ended the match by driving Azhar Ali, the Pakistan captain, for six.

Pakistan were held to 247 for eight after winning the toss.

Azhar made 80 and Imad Wasim 57 not out in an innings where the next best score was Sami Aslam’s 24.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid took three for 47.

The series concludes with a day game in Cardiff on Sunday.

Brief scores

Pakistan 247-8, 50 overs (Azhar Ali 80, Imad Wasim 57 no; A Rashid 3-47)

England 252-6, 48 overs (B Stokes 69, J Bairstow 61)

Result: England won by four wickets

Series: England lead five-match series 4-0.