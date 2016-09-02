Dr Shahzad Waseem hosts convention in honor of new office bearers

ISLAMABAD: Former Senator/State Minister and Adviser to the chairman PTI, Dr Shahzad Waseem organized a PTI Islamabad convention in honor of new office bearers at his residence.



PTI MNA Asad Umar was the chief guest. Senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf including PTI North Punjab President Amir Mehmood Kiani, PTI PR head Noman Shah, and Raja Khurram Nawaz were also present at the occasion.

The reception was attended by all the new office bearers of PTI Islamabad and members of ICT Metropolitan Corporation along with large numbers of PTI workers.

Speaking at the occasion Dr Shahzad Waseem congratulated the new office bearers. He said that all the office bearers and workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf in Islamabad are united and determined to keep federal capital as stronghold of PTI.

Senior PTI leader, MNA Asad Umar thanked Dr Shahzad Waseem and said that PTI has always achieved success from the federal capital and will continue its journey of successes in future also.

He advised the party officer bearers and activists for launching door to door campaign for conveying the message of PTI and its chairman Imran Khan to the people.