Customs Intelligence pays tributes to departed employees

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Intelligence and Investigations Headquarters held a condolence meeting on Friday to pay tributes to the employees who died while performing their duties.

Talking to families of the deceased employees, Chairman FBR, Nisar Mohammad Khan said that he personally wanted to participate in this gathering to pay tributes to the bereaved families. He said that Customs department was proud of having the services of such kind of devoted, honest and brave employees. He said that services rendered by these employees will be long remembered.

On this occasion compensation cheques were distributed among the heirs of deceased employees.

Director General Customs Intelligence and Investigations Imtiaz Ahmad Khan while talking to families of deceased employees said that customs department will extend all out support to them to meet their needs.