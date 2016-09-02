CPEC a symbol of 65 years of successful Sino-Pak ties: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was not merely a strategic agreement between Pakistan and China, but also a symbol of successful completion of their 65 years of friendship.

Talking to Chairman SEP/SPIC Chinese Group, Wang Yundan here at PM House, the Prime Minister termed Sino-Pak ties as “all-weather, deep-rooted friendship”, saying the two countries always supported each other with a spirit of trust and honesty.

“By working together, we can bring peace and stability in the region through economic development of our people,” said the Prime Minister.

Nawaz Sharif reiterated that CPEC would not only serve as a “game-changer” for Pakistan, but a “fate-changer “for entire region by helping it get rid of economic deprivation and attain peace and prosperity.

The CPEC is a new concept of diplomacy based on shared goals of prosperity for Pakistan and the region, and a project to eliminate poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment, he said.

The Chairman thanked the Prime Minister for a warm welcome and generous hospitality in Pakistan and highly appreciated the economic and financial policies of the government that had contributed towards the economic turnaround of the country.

The Chairman said the resolve and commitment of Pakistan government to make CPEC a success was highly commendable.