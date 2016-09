QUETTA: Another patient named Rehmat-ullah resident of Quetta has succumbed to the Congo virus here on Friday.

According to hospital sources, Quetta resident Rehmatullah was brought to hospital on August 27 over Congo fever fears.

He was confirmed after the laboratories test to be carrying the Congo virus two days ago, sources said. Quetta death toll from the deadly Congo virus now stands at 10.

Last week two patients in Quetta had died from the virus.