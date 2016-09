Chief of Army Staffs (COAS) General Raheel Sharif has visited Mardan and visited the hospital and inquired after the health of injured.

He also expressed deep grief over the loss of lives, saying “Our heart goes out to bereaved families of shaheeds (martyrs) for this irreparable loss.”

Corps commander Peshawar Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak, Chief Justice Peshawar High court and others were also present at that moment.