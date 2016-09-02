COAS appreciates forces on successful operation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif has appreciated the security forces on timely and successful operation against terrorists.

As per details, security forces have killed all the four terrorists who entered Christian colony near Warsak road, Peshawar in wee hours of Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two FC personnel, a police constable and two civilian guards were injured in the exchange of fire with the terrorists.

Situation is under control in the area. The security force are now carrying out house to house search in the area, ISPR added.