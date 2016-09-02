Imran Khan meets Army Chief in Mardan

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday held meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif in Mardan.

The meeting took place near helipad in Mardan while Imran Khan was accompanied by KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and other provincial officials.

Later talking to media, Khan said he met the Army Chief after he landed in the city. He strongly condemned the terror attack in Mardan. He said militants were foreign funded and continuously disrupting peace in Pakistan.

The Army Chief and PTI Chairman separately arrived in the city after the terrorist incident and expressed sorrow over loss of precious lives.

During his visit, the COAS attended funeral prayer of the deceased persons.

Earlier in the day, Gen Sharif had appreciated army, Frontier Corps and police for immediate and effective response that foiled terrorists’ attempt in Peshawar’s Christian colony.

Security forces killed all the four terrorists who entered Christian colony near Warsak road in Peshawar on Friday morning.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two FC personnel, a police constable and two civilian guards were injured in exchange of fire with terrorists.