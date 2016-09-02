All four suicide bombers killed: ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa said all for terrorists involved in Christian Colony Warsak Road attack were killed.

As per details, four terrorists launched an attack at Christian Colony on Warsak Road in wee hours of Friday.

The military spokesman said terrorist attacked Christian Colony at Warsak Road in Peshawar.

Terrorist attacked Christian Colony Warsak Road, Peshawar.Sec forces Promptly responded,all 4 suicide bombers killed.Search in progress. — Gen Asim Bajwa (@AsimBajwaISPR) September 2, 2016

Security forces promptly responded to the attack and killed all four suicide bombers, Bajwa said in his tweet.

Search operation is still in progress, he added.