IHK people urged to be vigilant at critical juncture of movement

The Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has urged the people to be cautious and vigilant at this critical juncture when the desperate puppet administration has detained most resistance leadership and activists and cut their communication lines to detach them from the people.

The Hurriyet forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The puppet regime through its agents and stooges, as it always has, will try every trick in the book to break people’s resolve and weaken the ongoing movement,” KMS reported.

He urged the people to stay united and only follow the joint programmes given by the resistance leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.

“Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had time and again in his statements and now in a message from the jail called upon the people to adhere to the programmes given by the resistance leadership, and stay united and by each other’s side,” the spokesman added.

He said that despite killings, curbs, restrictions, random arrests, harassment and all other forms of oppression by the forces in every nook and corner of the Valley, the valiant people continued to protest and show their resistance to subjugation and their determination towards their goal of self-determination.

Denouncing the arbitrary arrest of government employees for supporting the movement the spokesman said, “Each and every segment of the society is connected to the freedom struggle and such vengeful tactics will not deter any of them from their principled stand.”

He said that even after so-called lifting of curfew, Indian forces were not allowing people to move out for emergencies and continued to torture and harass them day and night.