Turkey’s premier calls for UN support against FETO

ANKARA: Prime Minister Binali Yildirim called for stronger support from the UN and international community in the fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) behind last month’s defeated coup bid.

Yildirim made the call on Wednesday during a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman in the Turkish capital Ankara, according to prime ministry sources.

The Turkish premier said the July 15 coup attempt was thwarted thanks to the “will and resolute stance” of the Turkish nation, and the government took necessary measures within the law to prevent other attempts in the future.

Feltman said the coup attempt, which targeted democracy and stability in Turkey, was “unacceptable” and shared UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s messages of condemnation and solidarity with the Turkish people and government.

Turkey’s government has said the defeated coup, which left more than 240 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured, was organized by followers of Fetullah Gulen who has lived in self-imposed exile in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania since 1999.

Gulen is accused of leading a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Yildirim and Feltman also exchanged ideas about regional developments — Syria in particular — the sources said, adding that Feltman appreciated Turkey’s constructive approach to the issue.

The Turkish premier later met UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and asked for support in increasing awareness around Syrian people sheltering in Turkey.

Yildirim said Turkey had spent more than $12 billion on the 2.7 million Syrian refugees currently staying in the country, while international support, excluding EU funds, only stood at $512 million.

The premier said the international community should share more of the burden. Grandi said the UN and the international community appreciated the help and hospitality of the Turkish people and government, adding the UN would continue to support Turkey in its efforts.