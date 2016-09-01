Six terrorists arrested from Faisalabad, ISPR

FAISALABAD: At least six terrorists were arrested in a combing operation of Security forces in Faisalabad and surrounding areas on Thursday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), arrested terrorists were on the watch list of suspects since 2014.

The suspects included suicide bombers, facilitators and recruiters, the statement added.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif had ordered special combing operations after the attack on Quetta’s Civil Hospital that left around 80 persons dead most of them were lawyers.

After the August 08 attack the military decided that intelligence agencies shall be given authority to go anywhere in the country and to arrest the culprits of the terror attacks.