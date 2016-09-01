Siraj, Liaqat condole death of Zahid Malik

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq and Secretary General Liaqat Baloch on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned journalist and Editor-in-Chief daily Pakistan Observer, Zahid Malik.

In a condolence message, JI leaders prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and granting courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

They said that Zahid Malik was a true Pakistani who was immersed with love for the ideology of Pakistan. They also acknowledged his services and contributions towards promotion of journalism in Pakistan.