Gwadar will be Pakistan’s most prosperous city: PM

GWADAR: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday inaugurated a string of development projects for Balochistan including a dam, Gwadar Free Zone, Business Complex and a University, all aimed at mainstreaming the country’s remotest areas.

Addressing a ceremony at the inauguration of the development projects here earlier today, PM Nawaz said Gwadar will soon be Pakistan’s most prosperous city.

The PM said the Gwadar Port was an integral part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the city was on way to becoming an international hub.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was accompanied with Governor Balochistan Mohammad Khan Achakzai, Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Gen. (Retd) Qadir Baloch, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Bizenjo and National Security Advisor Gen. (Retd) Nasir Janjua accompanied the Prime Minister and China’s ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the various projects. The Prime Minister unveiled plaques of projects that included Gwadar Free Zone that would be exempt from taxes for 23 years and covers an area of 2300 acres. The infrastructure would be completed in a year’s time and was being constructed by China’s Overseas Port Holding Company.

He also unveiled plaque for a Business Service Complex that would house offices of companies involved in export, import and trade. The building would later house a Container Terminal also.

The other projects included inauguration of a school at Gwadar that has been gifted by the Communist Party of China. It has been constructed at a cost of US 400,000 dollars in a low-income area in six months period.

He also inaugurated the Shadikaur dam, 130 kms from Pasni and 70 kms from Gwadar with a storage capacity of 45000 acre feet. Work on the project began in June 2011 and the lake covers an area of 1813 sq km that would meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of the people of the area.

The Prime Minister also unveiled a plaque for the University of Gwadar that would provide quality higher education to the people of the remotest areas of the country and help them play their part in national development.