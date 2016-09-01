PM leaves for Gwadar

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has left for Gwadar on Thursday to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate some important projects related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The PM will also inaugurate Sibi-Kohlu road in Sibi today. The 174 kilometres long highway has been completed at a cost of 4.7 billion rupees.

The road will also link Balochistan with Punjab and help promote inter-provincial trade besides boosting public linkages.

On the other hand Chief of Army Staffs General Raheel Sharif is also expected to attend both ceremonies, sources said.