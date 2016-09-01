PM inaugurates 174-kilometer Sibbi-Kohlu road

SIBBI: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday inaugurated the 174-kilometer road connecting Sibbi with Kohlu.



The prime minister was accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zahri, Minister for Port and Shipping Mir Hasil Bazenjo and Adviser to the PM on National Security Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua.

The multi-billion rupee project is the shortest road link between Balochistan and Punjab provinces.

Work on the project was halted in 2006 owing to law and order situation. However, it was revived after the government signed a contract with National Logistics Cell in 2014 to accomplish the half-complete project.

The contractor managed to complete the remaining 60per cent of the work within one and a half year.

The road has been opened to public transport and private vehicles.

The road will also help transport the agriculture produce, besides enriching the business activities in the area.