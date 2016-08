Pakistan win toss, choose to bat against England in fourth ODI

Pakistani captain, Azhar ali won the toss and elected to bat first against England in fourth ODI at Leeds on Thursday, September 01.



English captain, Eoin Morgan also wanted to bat first on this pitch.

Pakistan squad includes, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Sharjeel khan, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Umar Gul, Muhammad Irfan.

Moreover, England squad includes, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes , Johny Baristow, Moin Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid , Liam Plunklett, Chris Jordan.