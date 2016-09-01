Pakistan urges UN to investigate blatant human rights violations in IoK: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has once again urged the United Nations to send a fact finding mission to the Indian Held Kashmir to investigate the blatant human rights violations there.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakariya said that the Prime Minister has written another letter to the UN Secretary General apprising him of the deteriorating situation and human rights violations of the hapless Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister welcomed the UN Secretary General’s call for making efforts to avoid further violence and thanked him for recognizing Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

In his letter, the Prime Minister mentioned that while AJK can not be compared in terms of the grim and tragic situation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir, it remains open to any UN mission for a visit as it has always facilitated the UNMOGIP, foreign diplomats and tourists.

The letter called Indian Prime Minister Narendra’s remarks on Balochistan as unwarranted and in complete contravention of the UN charter. It said the remarks were aimed at diverting the world attention from the ongoing atrocities in the held valley.

The Prime Minister while welcoming the UN Secretary General’s offer of his good offices said that the Kashmir is the main dispute between the two countries.

Responding to a volley of questions on Kashmir dispute, the foreign office spokesperson said Pakistan will continue its efforts to raise the Kashmir dispute at the international level. It will figure prominently at the upcoming annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly and the OIC meetings on the sidelines of the UN session.

Nafees Zakariya said that the Indian brutalities have not only been condemned by the international community but also members of different segments of the society within India. He said the Indian government should listen to those voices and end the bloodshed in the valley.

He said Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute through the dialogue process, for which the country is always ready. He, however, said any preconditions to the talks will not be accepted.

When asked about the trilateral set up formed by the United States, India and Afghanistan, the spokesperson said we are not sure what is the need of this platform. As for peace in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan remains committed to an Afgahn owed and Afghan led peace process such as the QCG.

About the reopening of Chaman border, the spokesperson said that both Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to hold coordination meetings every month. The two sides have agreed to respect each other’s flags, documents and leaders. Visas and passport issues will also be discussed between the two countries.

When asked about the recent US-India defense pact, the spokesperson said that Pakistan would like to see that such arrangements do not contribute to polarizing the region by disturbing the strategic balance and escalating the arms build up in the region.

When his comments were sought on the US Secretary of State John Kerry’s statement on Pakistan’s anti terror efforts, the spokesperson said Pakistan draws no distinction in the terrorist groups. He said the menace of terrorism is not specific to one country rather it is an international phenomenon and collective efforts are required to root it out.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said we are mindful of the elements working against the interests of Pakistan in the US. He, however said, that we are engage with all the countries including the US in order to protect the country’s national interests. He said with the United States, we have a comprehensive mechanism and at bilateral meetings all matters of mutual concerns are discussed.