Pak Army announce to install gates on Pak-Afghan border crossings

Pakistan Army have announced to install gates on all borders crossing alongside Pak-Afghan border on Thursday.

Addressing to a press conference, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa said by installing gates, Pak Army want to improve immigrating process.

Inter Services Public Relations DG said alongside Pakistan Afghanistan border, 18 main crossing are there, where gates will be installed.

Army’s spokesman Lt. General Bajwa briefed media persons about gains in operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Khyber-I and II in tribal areas of Pakistan.

At the start of Zarb-e-Azb Operation, Pakistan was plagued with terrorism and militancy, but army successfully eliminated terrorism from their epicenters, he said.

Bajwa told 900 terrorists were killed in Khyber Agency, adding that Khyber operation was more difficult than offensive in North Waziristan.

DG ISPR claimed that Swat has regained its previous status of tourist heaven in Pakistan.

“I assure you that Swat and other areas have turned into Switzerland and Paris.”

About Temporary Displaced People (TDPs), the DG ISPR said 66 per cent of the people have returned to their homes.

Bajwa said ISIS (Daesh), after its inception from Middle East, tried to make inroads in Pakistan by joining different groups.

“The reverse process has begun now as Pakistani society has refused to accept the militant phenomena,” he said.

Bajwa said those who changed their loyalties and joined the terror group (ISIS) were involved in several attacks including on media houses, security forces and sensitive installations.