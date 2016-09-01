Pak-Afghan border at Chaman to reopen today

QUETTA: The Chaman border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be reopened today (Thursday) after successful talks between the both countries’ authorities.

As per details, the border, which is also known as Bab-e-Dosti, was closed on August 18 after Afghan protesters gathered near the border gate and raised anti-Pakistan slogans and also burnt the Pakistani flag.

Pakistan has decided to open the crossing point after written apology submitted by Afghan authorities at a meeting with Pakistani officials on Chaman border.

The border closure brought the trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan to a standstill and long queues of trucks and containers were visible on both side of the border.