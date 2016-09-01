Mir Quasem execution orders: Siraj demands Pak govt to contact int’l community

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq on Thursday strongly condemned the Bangladesh government which rejected review petition of JI leader Mir Quasem Ali against execution orders. He demanded the Pakistani government to contact international community for stopping illegal executions of JI leadership in Bangladesh.

He praised letter dispatched to Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina Wajed by 35 members of European parliament to stop execution of Mir Quasem Ali. He slammed Pakistani government to turn a blind eye over the issue, whereas, the European countries were raising voice over atrocities continued in Bangladesh against political opponents. Siraj said Pakistani rulers showed their traditional negligence and apathy.

The Senator said Bangladesh government was executing JI leaders over their love to Pakistan while thousands of JI workers were imprisoned. Islamists were being targeted over Indian orders to Hasina Wajed-led government, he added.

Sirajul Haq reiterated his stance to raise 1974 trilateral agreement between Pakistan, India and Bangladesh in the United Nations (UN) and international justice forums. The agreement clearly stated for release of all imprisoned persons accused for involvement in 1971 war which was being violated by Bangladeshi authorities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 63-year-old JI leader is currently kept at Kashimpur jail since his arrest. He was sentenced to death by controversial International Crime Tribunal (ICT) in November 2014.