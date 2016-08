NICE: Controversial Italian international forward Mario Balotelli has joined Ligue 1’s Nice from Liverpool, the French side said on their internet site on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old known as ‘Super Mario’, whose career has stalled over the last two years, has signed a permanent deal, Nice said.

Liverpool bought Balotelli from AC Milan for 25 million euros ($27.9m) in 2014 but a year later loaned him back to the Italian giants, where he managed a paltry one goal in 20 matches.