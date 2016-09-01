Malaysia reports first suspected Zika case

SINGAPORE, Malaysia on Thursday reported its first suspected case of Zika, a 58-year-old woman believed to have contracted it in neighbouring Singapore where more than 100 cases have been confirmed.

The Malaysian woman had made a brief trip in late August to visit her daughter, who has already been confirmed as having the Zika virus, Malaysia’s health ministry said in a statement.

After returning to her home near Kuala Lumpur, the woman fell ill and was diagnosed with “suspected” Zika, based on a urine test. Full confirmation via blood tests is pending. “The source of infection is suspected to have occurred in Singapore,” the statement said.