Mahmood Soomro murder: JUI-F stage sit-in at MA Jinnah road

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUIF) staged a protest demonstration at MA Jinnah Road Karachi, against an assassination of Khalid Mahmood Soomro on Thursday.

According to details, JUIF workers gathered at the Tibat centre and chanted loud slogans against the assassination of their party leader.

The protesters demanded the authorities to order a probe into the incident and arrest the culprits at the earliest.

On the other hand, Sindh government has decided to transfer murder case of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) leader Khalid Mahmood Soomro to a military court.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has signed the summary of sending the case to the military court.

Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the provincial government would write a letter to interior ministry in this regard today.

He expressed hope JUI-F would call off sit-in after their demand was accepted, adding that he was making contact with JUI-F Sindh General Secretary Rashid Khalid Mahmood Soomro in this regard.