Liaqat Baloch for raising education budget

LAHORE: Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has called for raising the education budget to be at par with the defense budget and adopting Urdu as the medium of instructions and holding competitive examinations in Urdu in accordance with the Supreme Court judgment.

Inaugurating Lala Rukh Islamic schools in the city on Thursday, he said that national development was impossible without advancement in education and technology. He said that the education must be purpose oriented and the entire country should have a uniform education system.

Liaqat Baloch said the government, and government and private educational institutions were collectively responsible for the protection and growth of the young generations. He said that the IMF, the World Bank, and US Aid were meddling in our education system because of the foreign aid/ loans and pushing our young generation away from our Islamic culture and values. This could be stopped by taking the path of self reliance and introducing uniform education system.