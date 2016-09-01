Leeds ODI: Pakistan set 248-run target against England

LEEDS, United Kingdom: Green Shirts’ batting line-up once again slumped during fourth ODI against England as the team managed to set easy target of 248 runs against host team over loss of eight wickets.

Skipper Azhar Ali was highest scorer with 80 runs off 104 balls followed by all-rounder Imad Wasim who smashed 57 off 41 balls. Opening bastman Sami Aslam scored 24 runs while Sharjeel Khan managed to add only 16 runs.

Spinner Adil Rashid grabbed three wickets followed by Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan who took two wickets each while pacer Liam Plunkett have one wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and elected to bat against England in the fourth one-day international at Headingley on Thursday.

England made three changes from the side that scored a world ODI record 444 for three in a 169-run win at Trent Bridge on Tuesday as they went 3-0 up in this five-match series.

Wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow returned on his Yorkshire home ground after Jos Buttler suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out in the warm-up.

David Willey, Bairstow’s Yorshire team-mate, replaced fast bowler Mark Wood and Chris Jordan took over from fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes.

There were five Yorkshire players in England’s XI — Joe Root, Bairstow, Willey, Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid.

Pakistan, bidding to avoid a series whitewash, made four changes.

Left-arm quicks Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, together with off-spinning all-rounder Shoaib Malik and leg-spinner Yasir Shah were all left out.

Giant paceman Mohammad Irfan and batsman Mohammad Rizwan were selected for their first match of the series.

Meanwhile spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim returned after his knee injury, with experienced paceman Umar Gul recalled as well.

England have only once completed a whitewash in a one-day series of five matches or more when they won 5-0 away to Zimbabwe in 2001.

Teams

England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan

Pakistan: Sami Aslam, Sharjeel Khan, Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfraz Ahmed (wkt), Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Umar Gul, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Irfan

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Tim Robinson (ENG)

TV umpire: Simon Fry (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)