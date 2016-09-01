Last solar eclipse of the year occurs today; not visible from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Annular Eclipse of sun occurred on September 1 was visible from Africa, Indian Ocean, central Africa and Madagascar, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

This was the last solar eclipse of this year.

The eclipse began at 11:13 PST and ended at 17:01 PST while the eclipse magnitude was 0.9736.

The partial eclipse began at 12:18 PST and ended at 15:56 PST, the Met office said.

The total Annular Phase began at 12:21 PST and end at 15:53 PST. The greatest eclipse was at 14:08 PST.