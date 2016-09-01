Karachi operation can succeed if police stand up on its feet: CM Sindh

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said Karachi operation can only succeed if police stand up on its feet.

Addressing to Central Police Officers (CPO) ceremony in Karachi, CM Sindh said we will focus on capacity building of police force, so that they could meet challenges.

Police funding has been increased continuously over last few years, he said.

CM said due to current situation in the province, we needed to seek help from federal agencies.

Murad Ali Shah said parents, traders and workers will only be satisfied when you (police force) will do their work.

CM Murad hope those promoted today will play their role to restore and maintain peace.

Police has more responsibilities then other government officers, he added.

He said there can never be progress in Sindh if there is no peace here.

Shah paying tribute to Police martyrs’ said we must make sure that sacrifices of our martyrs not prove to be in vain.

On the other hand, IG Sindh AD Khawaja said Police had given sacrifice in past and they will provide maximum security to citizens.

AD Khawaja demanded to establish a fund worth Rs100 million for the injured personnel as well.