JUI-F ends sit-in after successful dialogues with govt

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers ended up sit-in post successful negotiations held with the government in Karachi.

JUI-F workers cleared up M.A. Jinnah road and Tibet Centre following announcement of the JUI-F leaders after successful dialogues with JUI-F.

Sindh law advisor Wahab Murtaza has held dialogues with the JUI-F leaders including Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro and reportedly accepted their demands.

The protest was lodging sit-in for arrest of culprits who murdered Dr. Khalid Soomro.