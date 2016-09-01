JI to observe 10-day Hijab drive to mark the International Hijab Day

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Women Wing Secretary General Durdana Siddiqui announced on Thursday that the political party is going to observe International Hijab Day on September 4, 2016.

Speaking at a crowded press conference on Thursday at a local hotel, she said that Hijab is not only a piece of cloth but a symbol of a civilization and itself is an ideology.

She said that her party is going to observe the International Hijab Day on Sept 4, 2016 with fervor. Hijab conferences, seminars, stalls and Hijab exhibitions would be held across the country to observe the day.

In this regard, a ‘Hijab Mushaira’ would be held on September 3, at the Arts council of Pakistan, Karachi, programs would be held at Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta on Sept 4 and 5 while a Hijab Conference would be organized at the Pearl Continental hotel Lahore.

She was of the view that Hijab has become a symbol of security for women across the world. She said that Islam has bestowed women with complete independence to adopt modesty.

The women leader said that Hijab is being targeted by societies, being run by capitalists and imperialists. They took Hijab as a symbol of danger because they want continuity of women’s exploitation.

She added that even Women in the West has now realized their rights and are struggling for their right to wear Hijab.

MS Siddiqui announced that the party would also distribute Hijabs and wish cards among women. Letters would also be written to notables to create maximum awareness among masses on the issue.