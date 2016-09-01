COAS assures nation ‘country and its borders completely safe’

GILGIT: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif on Thursday said that the authorities were completely aware of Modi, Indian intel agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and all other enemies.

He assured nation that the country and its borders were completely safe while security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will be made at any cost. He also vowed to eliminate all threads of corruption and terrorism from the country.

General Raheel Sharif made the statement while addressing a seminar in connection with CPEC project in Gilgit-Baltistan region. Army Chief said that he was completely aware of skills of GB citizens as they were most hardworking people. He added Chinese leadership wanted to develop Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region just like Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China in Northwest China.

COAS said authorities will touch any limit for national security. While commenting over CPEC security, Gen Raheel Sharif said major developments were being made in Operation Zarb-e-Azb and authorities were going on in right direction. He vowed to ensure complete security of the mega economic project.