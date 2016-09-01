Chelsea agree terms to re-sign Luiz

LONDON: Chelsea have agreed terms to re-sign Brazil defender David Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain, the two clubs announced on Wednesday.

Luiz was sold by Premier League Chelsea to French side PSG for a world record fee for a defender when he joined the French club for #50 million ($65 million, 58 million euros) in 2014.

But the 29-year-old was in danger of losing his place to compatriot Marquinhos this season and, with new Chelsea manager Antonio Conte desperate for defensive reinforcements, the Blues have agreed to bring him back to Stamford Bridge for a reported #32 million.

“Chelsea Football Club and Paris Saint-Germain have agreed terms for the transfer of David Luiz back to London,” a statement on Chelsea’s website read, similar to PSG’s own statement.

“The move is now subject to him agreeing personal terms and passing a medical.”