Action against Altaf Hussain: Lord Nazir writes to British Home Secretary

LONDON: British House of Lords member Lord Nazir Ahmad on Wednesday wrote a letter to United Kingdom (UK) Home Secretary demanding action against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and declaring the party as a terrorist organisation.

Stating in his letter, Lord Nazir said that there was ample evidence of MQM’s involvement in terrorism, target-killing and extortion. He added that many of the crimes of the party and its chief were already clear but the British government took no action. He said that Britain’s reluctance to take action against MQM was raising questions.

Lord Nazir said that British government’s actions were giving an impression that it was actually assisting terrorist outfit in Pakistan. He added that lethal weapons and list of bomb ingredients were found from MQM chief’s home. He said that such things would have found anyone ending up in jail but action wasn’t taken against MQM chief.

The veteran British politician also wrote a letter to Pakistan Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan urging him to provide more evidence to British government against Altaf Hussain. He also asked Nisar to provide information and video proofs of August 22 incident.

He also asked Pakistan government to provide British government with the confessional statements of the arrested suspects.