50,000 jobs to be generated in Gwadar: CM Zehri

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan, Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri has said that completion of ongoing development projects in Gwadar would generate 50,000 jobs in the port town.

He said that with the financial support of the federal government and our friend country, China, several development projects were being executed in port town of Gwadar in order to make Gwadar port completely functional.

“After completion of development projects and status of Gwadar port as a completely functional port will generate 50,000 new opportunities of jobs in this port city,” he said.

He was addressing a ceremony in Gwadar, here on Thursday. Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Governor Balochistan, Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Federal Minister for SAFRON, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Advisor to Chief Minister on National Security, Lt-Gen. (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua, Federal Minister for Planning and Development , Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping, Mir Hasil Khan Bezinjo and senior officials were present.

The Chief Minister said that they thanked to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for taking keen interest in removing hurdles in the development of Gwadar. “We are thankful to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who himself played his important role in removing obstacles in the development of Gwadar,” he said.

He said that Gwadar has been going to become economic hub of the region as all economic activities had been linked with it.

“Bright future of Pakistan, especially Balochistan is link with development of Gwadar,” he said.

He said that a new security division has been formed for security of Gwadar projects.

He passed thanks to Chinese government for extending financial cooperation to construct a primary school in Gwadar.