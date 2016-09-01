38 including 11 teenagers martyred in IOK in August

Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir martyred thirty eight Kashmiris including 11 teenage boys a woman during the last month of August.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, one of those martyred was killed in custody while 23 civilians were killed during indiscriminate firing on mourners and protesters. These killings rendered 4 women widowed and 7 children orphaned.

During the month, 4,959 people were critically injured when Indian police and paramilitary personnel used brute force and fired pallets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators in the occupied territory while 777 civilians, mostly youth and Hurriyet activists were arrested.

The troops barged into the houses and at least molested or disgraced 150 women and damaged 190 houses during the period.