Two brothers shot dead in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Five unidentified persons on Wednesday shot dead two brothers and injured their third brother in Talwarain Mughlain.



According to police, five accused opened indiscriminate firing on Mirza Zafar Baig Advocate, his brothers Imran Baig and Numan Baig.

Resultantly, Zafar Advocate and Imran died instantly while Numan received severe injuries.

Police shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.