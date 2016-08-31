 Traffic police activate speed gun squads | Jasarat Newspaper English

Traffic police activate speed gun squads

By Published: Aug 31 2016 8:13 PM
Traffic-Police-Speed-Gun

FAISALABAD: The City Traffic Police (CTP) have activated speed gun squads to control over-speeding on main roads of the city.

Maximum speed on city roads is 40 kilometre per hour and those violating this speed limit will be issued fine tickets, said traffic police spokesman here Wednesday.

The squads are monitoring speed limits by installing speed guns at all important roads including Canal Bank Road, Jhang Road, Sargodha Road, Jaranwala Road, Sammundri Road, Sheikhupura Road, Sitiana Road.

Motorbike rider violating speed limit are being issued Rs 200 fine tickets, cars Rs 500 and  public transport and loader vehicles Rs 750, the spokesman said.

