TOKYO: Tokyo stocks rallied in opening trade on Wednesday as a weaker yen and bargain-hunting offset a lackluster lead from Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index soared 0.79 percent, or 132.47 points, to 16,857.83 in opening deals, while the broader Topix index of all first-section shares rose 0.84 percent, or 11.08 points, to 1,323.89.