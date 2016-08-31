Thousands attend rallies across occupied Kashmir

Thousands of people including women held forceful anti-India and pro-freedom rallies across the territory.

According to KMS, women from different villages of Palhallan area of Baramulla district raising pro-freedom slogans marched through the streets and gathered at Eidgah in the town.

Youth in Palhallan held a unique pro-freedom rally with laptops in their hands in response to the recent statements of Indian politicians, particularly Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh wherein he had said that youth in Kashmir should have laptops in their hands instead of stones. “This is a message to the world that we are educated youth but can still protest against the atrocities of the Indian government,” the protesting youth said.

A protest demonstration led by Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Chairperson Zamruda Habib was held at Ratnipora in Pulwama. Thousands of women participated in the rally.

A rally organized by Democratic Political Movement at Abi Guzar, Lal Chowk in Srinagar demanded of the UN General Secretary, Ban Ki-moon, to play role in settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Many youth were injured in Trehgam area of Kupwara district when Indian forces fired teargas shells, pellets and other ammunition on the protestors. The injured had marks all over their bodies as they came under a volley of pellets while they were running for safety.

In Shopian, thousands of people organized a rally in Wantoo village despite the ransacking of the rally venue by the Indian forces. The participants were carrying banners with anti-India and pro-freedom messages.

A similar rally was held in Qazigund area of Islamabad district despite an earlier raid by the forces which vandalized the venue. The forces’ personnel vandalized the venue and set ablaze the tents erected to hold the rally in Panzath village. When people resisted the move, the forces responded with pellet firing and teargas shelling. Over a dozen people were injured.

Meanwhile, several people, including an elderly woman, Sara Bano, were injured after forces’ personnel ransacked houses in Dooru area of Islamabad district. People took to streets after forces ransacked houses in Mehmoodabad village and beat up the inmates. Forces fired pellet guns and lobbed teargas shells on protesters.

On the other hand, Hurriyet leaders and organizations including Yasmeen Raja, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Salvation Movement, Jamiat Ahle Hadees, Employees Movement and Anjuman-i-Awqaf Jamia Masjid in their separate statements condemned the use of force on protesters and arrest of Hurriyet leaders and activists including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Muhammad Yasin Malik.