Sirajul Haq calls for burying VIP culture, status quo

MARDAN: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that rule of the law and development in the country was possible only by burying the VIP culture and the status quo forces.



Senator Sirajul Haq made the statement during his visit to Mardan where he addressed different ceremonies including Talent Award ceremony of a school at Garhi Kapura and later a reception and inauguration of local school in Takht Bhai Jalala of the district.

The JI chief stated this while addressing the Talent Award ceremony of a school at Garhi Kapura in Mardan district on Wednesday. He also inaugurated a school at Azan Jalala.

Sirajul Haq said that the ruling clique was devouring the resources of the country. He said these people came to power through vote and then swallowed the major chunk of the country’s resources. The rulers were living in palaces while the masses were forced to live in huts and slums, he added. He said the JI wanted to usher in a system under which the Governor and the Chief Minister would serve as guards but the common man would enjoy a sound sleep.

The JI chief said that the oppressive ruling junta had no respect for the constitution or the law and considered themselves above the law. They did not like to stand in a queue and wait for their turn nor did they respect the traffic signal. This outlook must be changed for bringing about a revolution.

Sirajul Haq said he was having a meeting with the Minister of State for Education and his secretaries within a couple of days where he would apprise them of the weaknesses of the education system. He said the children of the rulers were getting O-level and A level education while the children of the common man were studying in general schools and colleges. As such, a permanent division of the rulers and the ruled was being created. He said it was an irony that the children of the ministers or secretaries or government officers were not studying in government schools and colleges.

He said the education budget was hardly 2.5 of the total budget while far higher amounts were being spent on the Metro Bus and Orange Train projects in the Punjab capital.

The JI chief said the plight of the health sector was also the same. He said as many as twelve lawyers of Quetta lost their lives only because medical help was provided to them in time. He however saluted a lady doctor at Quetta hospital who provided medical help to those injured in the Quetta bomb blast and performed better than male doctors.