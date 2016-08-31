Sindh govt to transform education system from manual to digital: Jam Mehtab

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that time has come to fill the gap between the students of urban and rural centers and it is to transform educational system from manual to digital system.



He stated this while speaking during a meeting with a UK based educationist delegation which called on him at his office here on Wednesday. Secretary Education Sindh, Fazullah Pechohu, Special Secretary Dr. Mansoor Rizvi, DG PrivateSchools, Dr. Mansoob Siddiqui, Ikhtiar Baig and Dr. S. M. Tahir also attended the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that having completion of working paper a pilot project would be launched in public sector schools transforming teachers and students on digitize educational content including lectures, homework and tests at the simple click of a button.

Jam Mehab Hussain Dahar agreed with the idea to produce well trained teachers in remote areas of the province and the concept of the students with special needs should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He directed the Secretary Education to identify the certain zones for launching new educational system and if worked successfully then it might be extended to across the province.