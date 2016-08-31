Sindh CM approves to carve anti-riot force, 2500 to be recruited

KARACHI: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali taking important policy decisions has approved establishing of anti-riot force and Information Technology (IT) wing under which 2500 officials would be recruited to operate Criminal Record Management System (CRM).



He took the decision while presiding over his maiden Apex Committee meeting here at CM House on Wednesday evening. Governor Sindh Dr Ishratul Ibad, Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro, Corps Commander Karachi Lt General Naveed Mukhtar, DG Rangers Major General Bilal Akbar, IG Sindh AD Khwaja, adl IGs Mushtaq Maher and Sanaullah Abbasi, Advocate General Zamir Ghumro, Prosecutor General Shahdat Awan, and other senior police officers attended the meeting.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) briefing the Apex Committee said that there was dire need to develop automation system in the police department for which the Punjab government has agreed to give their software to Sindh police free of cost. Elaborating the automation system he said an IT cadre may be created under a DIG IT with 2500 technically well-trained officials to operate different management systems such as Criminal Record Management System (CRMS), Police Record, Humana Resource and Complaint management systems. On this the chief minister approved the proposal and directed chief secretary to get the formalities expedited.

The CM Sindh approved creation of anti-riot force initially with 100 personnel. The new force would be imparted special training to deal with riots and riot-like situation. It was noted that most of the requirement equipments and gadgets were available with Karachi police but ever then the chief minister promised to provide whatever they are needed.

It was pointed out that registration number plates of vehicles have no safety features. Therefore, it was decided that new standard number plates would be introduced which would have complete security features, including a tracking system. The motorcycles would also be issued such number plates. The chief minister directed chief secretary to coordinate with Excise department to introduce new number plates.

In the meeting it was noted that despite a clear ban on the display of arms most of the people are violating the ban. The chief minister through chief secretary issued directives to all the deputy commissioners to inform the people in their respective areas about the ban and after that strict action would be taken on the display.

The meeting took important decision on hide collections. It was decided that the welfare organizations interested in collecting hides would be have to seek an NoC from the concerned deputy commissioners. The government would reserve the right to audit their accounts to ascertain where they spent the funds generated from the hides.

The Chief Minister also decided to strengthen investigation unit in Sindh police. The police would recruit detectives of B-17 as assistant directors/ deputy directors to investigate important cases such as murder, kidnapping for ransom etc. The chief minister directed the IGP to send him proposal so that proper qualified detectives could be hired and be imparted professional trainings.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved the establishment of facilitation center to bridge gap between police and public. The centers would address day to day issues of common man, restore public confidence in police, build soft image of police. The centers would serve as reporting centers for missing children, lost and found articles and assist citizens in police verification.

The Chief Minister said that keeping in view the issues of investigation, he has enhanced the budget of cost of investigation from Rs264 million in 2015-16 to Rs364 million in 2016-17. The IG said that earlier Rs20,000 were given for the investigation of a murder case and Rs20,000 for kidnapping for ransom and Rs11,000 for bank robbery. Now the government has increased the cost of investigation to Rs100,000 for murder, Rs100,000 for gang rape, Rs100,000 for kidnapping for ransom and Rs100,000 for bank robbery, While the cost of bomb explosion, suicide attacks, target killing and cases of anti-state activities have been revised at Rs500,000 each one.

The meeting observed that the cases of recovery of explosion were taking long time to decide because there was no lab in Sindh. The explosion is sent to Lahore for testing. On this the chief minister directed the IGP to talk to Punjab police for establishing a forensic lab in Karachi. ‘I have already approved Rs2 billion for the purpose but just want I want to you to expedite it,” he said.

The chief minister also noted that the recruitment of 200 inspectors for investigation, 170 law inspectors and 30 PDSPs were taking time in the SPSC. “I would urged you [law minister, AG and IGP] to explore ways and means so that all the recruitments in the police could be made urgenly but purely on merit. The IGP told the meeting that he has started recruitment of 14000 constables through NTS and has involved Pakistan army officers for physical checking. “I am sure the new force of constables would be dynamic and alert,” he said.

The meeting also briefed on the August 22 incident. It was informed that two FIRs have been registered with Artillary Maidan police. In both the cases 44 people, including three women have been arrested. Some women dismantling/torching public property have identified through CCTV footage/ It was also disclosed that some of the women wanted in the cases have also been identified and their families have given undertaking that they would produce them when required.

The chief minister said that he has given special attention to the Implementation of National Action and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Therefore, he urged the police and Rangers to take concrete steps so that the decisions taken for both (NAP and CPEC) could be implemented in true letter and spirit.

The meeting was informed that the recruitment of 2000 ex-army personnel for the security of Chinese engineer on a two year contract period was in progress. So far 806 personnel have been inducted, of them 168 have been deployed and remaining 638 would join training next week. For the recruitment of remaining force applications have been received and process would be started next week.

The issues of illegal immigrants, particularly of Afghanis was also discussed and it was decided that federal government would be approached to ensure their repatriation. It was also disclosed that the names of 602 persons have been put on 4rth schedule – means they may be a threat to peaceful atmosphere and for the purpose 41 cases have been registered.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress of cases recommended for military courts, hate speeches, violation of loud speakers etc.

The chief minister thanked all the participants for their input and said that their the collective efforts of all the members/ institutions such as Corps headquarters, Rangers and intelligence agencies, police have played important role in restoring peace in the city. This peace would be made sustainable at any cost. He has adopted zero tolerance for any criminal activity.