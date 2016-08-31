Polling underway for by-elections for NA-63 Jhelum and PP-232 Vehari

LAHORE: The polling for by-elections for the constituencies NA-63 Jhelum-II and PP-232 Vehari-I is underway on Wednesday.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Punjab office, for NA-63 Jhelum-II, as many as 427,757 registered voters will cast their vote at 976 polling booths (male 514, female 462) of 314 polling stations.

Four candidates including Raja Matloob Mehdi representing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jahangir Mahmood Mirza Pakistan of People’s Party parliamentarian, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain Pakistan of PTI and Dewan Hashmat Hayat of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid will contest. Another five candidates withdrew their nomination papers earlier.

As many as 314 presiding officers, 976 assistant presiding officers and 976 polling officers would supervise the election process.

It may be mentioned that the seat fell vacant after the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Malik Iqbal Mehdi who secured NA-63 seat by gettting 116013 votes in the general elections 2013.

For PP-232 Vehari-I has eleven candidates: Choudhary Arsalan Shaukat Saselia (Symbol Batsman), Choudhary Tahir Naqqash Jutt (Sheep), Chaudhry Abid Ali Kaselia (Deep Freezer), Choudhary Abdul Saboor Arain Advocate (Well), Chaudhary Ghulam Mustafa Jutt (Goat), Chaudhary Muhammad Yousaf Kaselia (Tiger), Mohtarma Aysha Nazir Jutt (Bat), Muhammad Rafiq Nizami Advocate (Bucket), Mirza Mehboob Rabani (Deer), Malik Rashid Faraaz Awan (Bottle) and Nazeer Ahmad Basit (Dhol) will contest election.

Some 191,092 registered voters will cast their votes at 365 polling booths of 157 polling stations.

As many as 157 presiding officers, 365 assistant presiding officers and 365 polling officers will supervise the electoral process.