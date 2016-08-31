PML-N candidate wins by-polls in PP-232

BUREWALA: PML-N candidate Ch. Muhammad Yousaf Kaselia on Wednesday won by-election of PP-232 Gogu Mandi by defeating his rival PTI backed candidate Ayesha Nazir Jutt.



According to un-official results, Ch Muhammad Yousaf got 51,323 votes while his rival candidate Ayesha Nazir Jutt secured 50,267 votes.

The turnout was recorded 50 percent.

The total number of registered voters in the constituency was 191,092, of whom 109,181 were male voters and 81,911 women voters.

The election process remained peaceful.