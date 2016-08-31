 PCSIR's research student honored with Queen's Young Leader Award | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Ayaz Sadiq writes letters to speakers of 196 Parliaments
        |
ATC sends 44 MQM workers to prison
        |
Cabinet approves PM’s SDG programme, SAARC vehicles agreement
        |
No danger to country, system, CPEC: Ahsan
        |
Indian forces attack journalist’s house in Srinagar
        |
Thousands attend rallies across occupied Kashmir
        |
Govt firm on registration of seminaries: Maula Bukhsh
        |
CJP takes suo moto notice of Quetta attack
        |
Five dead in Gwadar bus, truck collision
        |
Djokovic, Nadal eye US Open third round
        |
At least 16 dead in Tunisia road accident
        |
Obama cuts sentences of 111 inmates
        |
PCB likely to remove Azhar from captaincy
        |
Balotelli to have medical at Nice
        |
CM Sindh chairs Apex committee meeting

PCSIR’s research student honored with Queen’s Young Leader Award

By Published: Aug 31 2016 7:59 PM
pscir

ISLAMABAD: A female research student of Food & Biotechnology Research Centre (FBRC), PCSIR Laboratories Complex, Lahore had been honored with Queen’s Young Leaders Award, 2016.

It was a matter of prestige and honor for Paksitan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) that its research student Zainab Bibi was awarded this award, said a senior official of PCSIR while Talking to APP.

This honor was awarded by the Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony held at Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom. Zainab Bibi carried out research work at FBRC, PCSIR laboratories Complex, Lahore on “Genomic characterization of different members of Brassicaseae family for their potential of making biofuels”.

Chairman PCSIR, Dr. Shahzad Alam had congratulated the research student and hoped that PCSIR’s technologists/ scientists & engineers would continue their efforts to achieve the success in various fields of R&D.

Each year from 2014 to 2018, 60 inspirational young people are selected to receive an Award and become “Queen’s Young Leaders”.

The aspiration is for at least one young person from every Commonwealth country to receive a Queen’s Young Leaders Award for achievement in transforming their own lives and that of others.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>