 PCB likely to remove Azhar from captaincy | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Polling underway for by-elections for NA-63 Jhelum and PP-232 Vehari
        |
Djokovic, Nadal eye US Open third round
        |
Five dead in Gwadar bus, truck collision
        |
Thousands attend rallies across occupied Kashmir
        |
Tokyo stocks open higher as weaker yen offsets Wall Street loss
        |
Cabinet approves PM’s SDG programme, SAARC vehicles agreement
        |
Indian forces attack journalist’s house in Srinagar
        |
Thousands attend rallies across occupied Kashmir
        |
Balotelli to have medical at Nice
        |
Obama cuts sentences of 111 inmates
        |
PCB likely to remove Azhar from captaincy
        |
Earthquake jolts parts of China, Pakistan
        |
No danger to country, system, CPEC: Ahsan
        |
N.Korea executes vice premier for education: Seoul
        |
Apple on firm financial footing as EU tax bill hits
        |
SpaceX to launch satellite by reusing rocket
        |
Dollar holds gains on Fed rate hike bets
        |
CJP takes suo moto notice of Quetta attack
        |
Trump to visit Mexico Wednesday, meet its president

PCB likely to remove Azhar from captaincy

By Published: Aug 31 2016 2:22 PM
Azhar-Ali

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering removing Skipper Azhar Ali from captaincy after the national team’s worst performance in the ODI series against England.

England beat Pakistan by 44 runs in the first ODI while in the second ODI Pakistan lost to England by four wickets. In the third ODI Pakistan suffered an embarrassing 169-run defeat losing the five-match series 0-3.

Talking to APP, a PCB official said after the team’s poor show in the ODI series there have been talks in the board for the removal of Azhar Ali from captaincy.

“After this series Pakistan will play a series against West Indies, New Zealand and Australia,” he said adding there are chances that a new captain might be given the responsibility in these upcoming series.

He said vice captain and wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed is the most likely and suitable option for the ODI captaincy. “If Azhar is removed than defiantly Sarfraz will be given the responsibility” he said.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>