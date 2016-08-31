PCB likely to remove Azhar from captaincy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering removing Skipper Azhar Ali from captaincy after the national team’s worst performance in the ODI series against England.

England beat Pakistan by 44 runs in the first ODI while in the second ODI Pakistan lost to England by four wickets. In the third ODI Pakistan suffered an embarrassing 169-run defeat losing the five-match series 0-3.

Talking to APP, a PCB official said after the team’s poor show in the ODI series there have been talks in the board for the removal of Azhar Ali from captaincy.

“After this series Pakistan will play a series against West Indies, New Zealand and Australia,” he said adding there are chances that a new captain might be given the responsibility in these upcoming series.

He said vice captain and wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed is the most likely and suitable option for the ODI captaincy. “If Azhar is removed than defiantly Sarfraz will be given the responsibility” he said.