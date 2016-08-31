Opposition tables “Panama Papers Inquiry Bill” in Senate

ISLAMABAD: United Opposition Wednesday filed a private bill “Panama Papers Inquiry Bill” in the Senate aimed at holding an across the board inquiry of those who names have appeared in the Panama leaks.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan along with other members of the opposition submitted the bill to the Secretary of the Senate.

Later talking to media, Aitzaz Ahsan accompanied by Senator Farhatullah Babar and Qamar Zaman Kaira expressed the hope that the government would support in the passage of the bill. He said they have proposed Forensic Audit of the accounts abroad as without it , it is not possible to identify the hidden money.

Aitzaz Ahsan said the bill proposes that the inquiry commission be headed by the Supreme Court judge and would be fully empowered.

He said there would be across the board accountability of those who names have appeared in the Panamapapers. He clarified that the opposition does not want to trap the Prime Minister.

He hoped that the Prime Minister and his spokesmen would accept and support the bill open heartedly.

He said we have formulated a bill that has no discrimination. “We expect the PM to present himself for accountability.”

The PPP Senator said investigation must be held into illegal transfer of money abroad.