 N.Korea executes vice premier for education: Seoul | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Polling underway for by-elections for NA-63 Jhelum and PP-232 Vehari
        |
Djokovic, Nadal eye US Open third round
        |
Tokyo stocks open higher as weaker yen offsets Wall Street loss
        |
Obama cuts sentences of 111 inmates
        |
N.Korea executes vice premier for education: Seoul
        |
Apple on firm financial footing as EU tax bill hits
        |
SpaceX to launch satellite by reusing rocket
        |
Imran Khan announces rally in Karachi on Defence Day

N.Korea executes vice premier for education: Seoul

By Published: Aug 31 2016 9:17 AM
Korea

SEOUL: North Korea has put to death a vice premier and sent two other officials away for re-education, South Korea said Wednesday, following media reports of a high profile execution in the secretive state.

“Vice premier for education Kim Yong-Jin was executed,” Seoul’s unification ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-Hee told reporters at a regular press briefing.

Kim was killed by a firing squad in July as “an anti-party, anti-revolutionary agitator,” said an official at the ministry, who wished to remain anonymous.

The ministry said two other senior officials had to undergo re-education sessions. One of them was Kim Yong-Chol, a top official in charge of inter-Korean affairs.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>