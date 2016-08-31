N.Korea executes vice premier for education: Seoul

SEOUL: North Korea has put to death a vice premier and sent two other officials away for re-education, South Korea said Wednesday, following media reports of a high profile execution in the secretive state.

“Vice premier for education Kim Yong-Jin was executed,” Seoul’s unification ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-Hee told reporters at a regular press briefing.

Kim was killed by a firing squad in July as “an anti-party, anti-revolutionary agitator,” said an official at the ministry, who wished to remain anonymous.

The ministry said two other senior officials had to undergo re-education sessions. One of them was Kim Yong-Chol, a top official in charge of inter-Korean affairs.