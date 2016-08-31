MQM to table resolution against Altaf Hussain

KARACHI: The second-in-command of Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s chief, Dr Farooq Sattar pledged on Wednesday to table a resolution against Altaf Hussain in the National Assembly, condemning the comments against Pakistan, he made in his recent speeches that went public.



Political observers say the announcement is clearly a major move by MQM leadership in Pakistan since the majority of the party members, including Sattar, disowned its chief last week.

History is certainly in the making as for the first time in Pakistan, a political party would table a resolution against its own chief.

According to reports, MQM’s top leadership were finalising the content of the resolution for which consultations were underway within the party.

On the floor of the assembly’s next session in the federal capital, Muttahida would once again strongly condemn its chief’s anti-Pakistan statements, including other politicians of varying political parties who made such statements in the past.

Breaking off ties with MQM’s chief, another Muttahida leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil also distanced himself from Hussain on Wednesday and said, he not only now supports Sattar but also his party policies.